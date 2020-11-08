Peoples Boys, Stowe Girls Earn D-3 Soccer Titles

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peoples boys and Stowe girls soccer teams each claimed D-3 Vermont Soccer State Titles Saturday at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction.

For the Wolves, their crown came from a squeaker of a 1-0 victory over defending champion Green Mountain. The fourth seed got a massive diving save from Dylan Haskins midway through the second half before Oliver Nigro scored the lone goal of the game with just seven minutes to play.

“It means a lot," Nigro said after the game. "We haven’t one in a while. We got to the finals a few years ago when I was in eighth grade, but we weren’t able to complete it, so I’m happy we were able to now.”

The title is Peoples' first since 2011 and fourth in program history.

The Stowe girls are no strangers to state soccer crowns, but one could be forgiven for not expecting the Raiders to raise the trophy again this year. The #10 seed in this year’s tournament marched their way to Saturday’s final by downing two of the top three seeds in the tournament, and capped off their stunning run with a 4-0 victory over #4 Vergennes. All of Stowe’s goals came in the second half, three of them in the final 12 minutes to rapidly turn a nailbiter into a laugher.

“I think we worked really hard this whole season," said Sarah Hailey, who scored a pair of goals including the game winner. "We were doubted a lot, but we just kept fighting and here we are. We’re all so happy, it feels great.”

It’s Stowe’s fourth title in program history, all of them coming since 2010.

