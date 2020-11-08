Sunshine and unseasonably mild weather continues today.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The strong area of high pressure, which brought unseasonably mild weather the past few days, will continue to bring lots of sunshine today, with highs back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine as well, with highs in the low 70s, and maybe a few mid 70s on Tuesday. Some record highs may be broken, and perhaps a few record warm low temperatures.

The last day of this very mild stretch will be Veterans Day. A cold front will bring some needed rain that day, along with breezy conditions. This will be followed by cooler weather Thursday through Saturday, though nothing too drastic. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.