Advertisement

Sunshine and unseasonably mild weather continues today.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The strong area of high pressure, which brought unseasonably mild weather the past few days, will continue to bring lots of sunshine today, with highs back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine as well, with highs in the low 70s, and maybe a few mid 70s on Tuesday. Some record highs may be broken, and perhaps a few record warm low temperatures.

The last day of this very mild stretch will be Veterans Day. A cold front will bring some needed rain that day, along with breezy conditions. This will be followed by cooler weather Thursday through Saturday, though nothing too drastic. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Two arrested for stealing ATM machines
Analysis: What happens if Trump refuses to concede?
Train stuck and blocking roadway of Route Route 346

Latest News

The rest of the weekend will remain very mild.
September-like weather continues through the weekend.
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast