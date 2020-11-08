The rest of the weekend will remain very mild.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday definitely didn’t feel like November! Highs reached the low to mid 70s in spots, with a few records broken. We’ll have a near carbon copy on Sunday, with sunny skies and highs back into the 60s to low 70s. This unseasonably mild weather will continue right through Tuesday, with lots of sunshine.

The last of the very mild days will be Veterans Day. A weak cold front (but with lots of moisture) will bring needed rain to the region. After that, dry conditions will take over again. Thursday through Saturday will be noticeably cooler, but closer to average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

