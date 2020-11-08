Trump supporters protest election results on the statehouse steps

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - About 60 President Donald Trump supporters packed the statehouse lawn Saturday to show support for the president and challenge the election results.

The rally-goers were soon met with counter-protesters. The two sides shared the statehouse lawn for about three hours. President Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the steal.” They say they believe the election was rigged and manipulated, and they agree with President Trump’s claim that there was widespread vote-by-mail fraud. They say they support President Trump’s refusal to concede, and they believe he has the evidence to prove his accusation.

“I do believe and sincerely hope that President Trump was anticipating the voter fraud and the patriotic people of his administration had countermeasures set up in place to catch the criminals in their actions," said Christopher Meriweather. “Justice will be served. The evidence will be found. The corruption will be uncovered. The legitimate ballots will be counted, and it will show overwhelming support for President Trump.”

WCAX News also reached out to the Vermont Republican party for comment regarding the election results and have not heard back.

