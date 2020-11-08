Twin Valley Boys, Proctor Girls Take D-4 Soccer Championships

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Twin Valley Boys and Proctor Girls both laid claim to their second consecutive Division 4 Vermont State Soccer Crowns Saturday afternoon at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.

The Wildcats got a first half goal on a long range effort from Colin McHale, then held on through two overtime periods and converted each of their five kicks in the penalty shootout to down Proctor 1-1 (5-3 pks).

“I was a little nervous but I didn’t say anything to the team," McHale admitted. "Everyone was confident and we had energy so I knew we weren’t gonna miss, it was just down to if they were gonna miss.”

For Twin Valley, it is a second straight title since their return to D-4 and fifth in program history.

The Phantoms received a strong test from Hazen in the girls D-4 final before eventually pulling away late for a 4-2 victory. After seeing a 2-0 lead slip away, Isabel Greb scored what would prove to be the decisive tally.

“I think we played really good our second half," Greb said. "Our first half was a little rough, but we came back and did it in the second. We kept on getting down but we kept with it, we didn’t give up and that was good.”

For Proctor, it’s the ninth girls soccer title in school history and seventh in the last ten seasons.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.