What to do Sunday, Nov. 8th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

This Sunday there will be extreme field games and pizza at Legacy Paintball Park in Plattsburgh, New York.

The fun will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 4:30 p.m. The games will be hosted by WildLife Saranac for Saranac Middle School Students. There will be a game of capture the flag and archery tag.

All students are required to wear masks, other protective gear, and complete a waiver before they can play. Students can be registered online.

We also have something that anyone can do, a pop-up craft fair.

This Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Porky’s Backyard BBQ & Smokehouse in New Haven Vermont. The fair will take place under Porky’s heated pavilion, where friends and families can safely gather, and check out some crafts, and maybe even enjoy some BBQ favorites.

If that BBQ food made you want to move your feet we have just the event for you. Beginner Line Dancing lessons.

Happening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The classes will be hosted by Better In Boots at the Community Center in Jericho. You must register in advance because there is a limited number of participants to keep everyone safe. But not to worry if you don’t make it into these first 15 spots there will be another class on the 15th. Ticket reservations can be made online.

