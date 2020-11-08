BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a gorgeous weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures! And it’s not quite over yet!

High pressure has been controlling the weather in the east, and as it slides slowly offshore, we will continue to see some beautiful, late summer-like weather again Monday and Tuesday! Temperatures will reach the low 70s once again, and some records may be broken as well.

Our next chance for some rain will be on Wednesday, Veterans Day, as a cold front moves across the region. Not only will it bring rain to the region, but temperatures will fall behind it. It will be breezy and soggy on Wednesday, and Thursday, we’ll get some sunshine back but temperatures will get stuck in the low 50s.

Friday and Saturday will also bring a mix of sun and clouds, with more seasonable, November temperatures.

