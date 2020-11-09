Advertisement

75% success rate in New Hampshire’s moose hunt season

A moose at the Island Pond, Vermont, check station earlier this month.
A moose at the Island Pond, Vermont, check station earlier this month.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Three out of four moose hunters had a successful season in New Hampshire this year.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said a total of 39 moose were killed during this year’s season.

Hunters achieved a 75% success rate, about average for the last five years.

The nine-day season included rapidly changing weather, with heavy snow in some places during the first weekend to temperatures in the upper 60s later in the week.

More than 5,300 people had entered the lottery to win one of the 50 moose hunting permits.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
After the Associated Press declared the Joe Biden the president-elect, city residents...
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden

Latest News

Students at Wolcott Elementary started Bike Busters to fix up bicycles for classmates in need.
Students fix up bikes for classmates in need
Maple to Go!
MiVT: Maple to Go!
File photo
New Hampshire ice castles to limit crowds
A drive-thru food giveaway in Thetford, Vermont.
New Hampshire food bank hosts mobile pantries