75% success rate in New Hampshire’s moose hunt season

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Three out of four moose hunters had a successful season in New Hampshire this year.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said a total of 39 moose were killed during this year’s season.

Hunters achieved a 75% success rate, about average for the last five years.

The nine-day season included rapidly changing weather, with heavy snow in some places during the first weekend to temperatures in the upper 60s later in the week.

More than 5,300 people had entered the lottery to win one of the 50 moose hunting permits.

