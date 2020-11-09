Advertisement

After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights”...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options.

The Republican leader’s remarks, his first public comments since Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, come as Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill have been reluctant to congratulate Biden or push the president to accept the outcome.

McConnell said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion.”

Trump has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights, but there has been no indication or evidence of voter irregularities or widespread fraud in the election.

“Our institutions are actually built for this,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate. “We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Republicans' refusal to stand by the election results is “extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy.”

Schumer said election lawsuits can be valid but they must be based in evidence and facts.

“Joe Biden won the election fair and square,” Schumer said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
After the Associated Press declared the Joe Biden the president-elect, city residents...
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden

Latest News

Trump signs sit beside a mailbox as supporters of President Donald Trump set up to protest...
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses projected Biden win
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses projected Biden win
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4,...
Vermont Trump supporters weigh in on outcome of election
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales discusses priorities for first Congressional term
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses his priorities for first Congressional term
Shortly after the senators released their joint statement, Raffensperger issued a statement of...
Perdue, Loeffler call for Georgia Sec. of State to resign