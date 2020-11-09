Altona contractor arrested for stealing, failing to complete work

ELLENBURG DEPOT, N.Y. (WCAX) - An Altona contractor is in jail after police say he failed to complete work and stole from several individuals.

Michael Lafrance who works under the name Cornerstone Contracting was arrested on November 1.

According to an investigation, Lafrance was hired to re-shingle a roof at a home in Ellenburg Depot back in May of 2019. The homeowner apparently signed a contract and gave Lafrance money up front. We’re told Lafrance started the project and then didn’t finish the job, leaving the roof open to the elements which caused damage to the inside.

They then realized similar incidents occurred to three other homeowners in the towns of Jay and Altona.

Those homes were also damaged and exposed after the job wasn’t completed.

He was arrested on counts of grand larceny and a count of scheming to defraud.

