Burlington police searching for missing young man

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A search is underway for a former University of Vermont student who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Burlington police Acting Chief Jon Murad says police are actively searching for 20-year-old Domenic Morse.

Morse is a white man, about 5′6″ with a thin build, and has long brown hair.

Morse’s brother, Gabriel, who came to Burlington from Massachusetts to look for him, says he was last seen Thursday night around 10 p.m. Gabriel says Morse left his car and his wallet at his house in Burlington and his phone is dead.

Gabriel says his brother has never walked off like this before.

“No. Never. He’s pretty much— he’s been talking to my parents pretty much daily," he said. "He’s been working for Instacart so he’ll go and pick up groceries in stores and stuff like that but he lost his card so for the past few week, he’s kind of just been sitting around not doing too much. Nobody’s talked to him since Thursday. I haven’t talked to him since last weekend.”

Morse’s family has been in Burlington all weekend searching for him and they don’t plan to leave until he is found.

They say Morse likes to skateboard and go cliff-jumping so they’ve checked all of the skate parks in town and Red Rocks Park, but have not found him.

Morse’s family says they think he’s either in Burlington or Winooski.

If you have seen Morse or know anything about where he could be, his family is asking that you contact the Burlington Police Department.

