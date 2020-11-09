Advertisement

Burlington Public Works to start picking up bagged leaves

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents can get rid of their yard waste.

Burlington Public Works will be picking up bagged leaves starting Monday.

Residents are asked to set their leaves out in biodegradable paper bags ready for pick up.

They’ll be collected by Friday.

Picking up leaves is important to help keep pollutants out of our lakes.

In fact, the cyanobacteria that shut down many beaches this past summer can be caused by pollutants that leaves bring with them when they end up in the lake.

Reminder: all leaves should be curbside in biodegradable bags by the morning of November 9th! #btv #vt

Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

