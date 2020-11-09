Burlington Public Works to start picking up bagged leaves
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents can get rid of their yard waste.
Burlington Public Works will be picking up bagged leaves starting Monday.
Residents are asked to set their leaves out in biodegradable paper bags ready for pick up.
They’ll be collected by Friday.
Picking up leaves is important to help keep pollutants out of our lakes.
In fact, the cyanobacteria that shut down many beaches this past summer can be caused by pollutants that leaves bring with them when they end up in the lake.
