Car fires force evacuation in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some tense moments Monday morning on Pine Street in Burlington after two cars burst into flames.

It happened in the parking lot of the Soda Plant, a sprawling complex of businesses.

The building’s owner says police tripped the fire alarm to get everyone out.

“Two cars were totally engulfed in flames. So, a tremendous amount of flames and a tremendous amount of smoke,” said Steve Conant, who owns the building.

The fire department quickly knocked down the flames but both cars are totaled.

No one was hurt and the building wasn’t damaged.

People were allowed back inside just before noon.

