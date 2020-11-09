Advertisement

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

The Mount Washington Observatory-File photo
The Mount Washington Observatory-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - A cat who patrolled the U.S. Northeast’s highest peak for a dozen years as its weather observatory’s mascot has died.

Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said Monday that Marty succumbed to “an unforeseen illness.”

She said the black Maine coon cat was a special companion and entertainer.

The Mount Washington Observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot summit since 1932.

The observatory had recently shared the news that Marty would retire from the mountain early next year.

Marty was a shelter cat who won the Mount Washington Mascot Primary in 2008.

The observatory plans to continue the cat tradition.

