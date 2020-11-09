Advertisement

City leaders call veteran homelessness ‘rare and brief’ in Burlington

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is celebrating what it calls the end of veteran homelessness in the Queen City.

City leaders held a ceremony Monday afternoon to recognize the city’s achievements in making veteran homelessness “rare and brief.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, says the city has identified all veterans experiencing homelessness, provided shelter and helped them access permanent housing.

A representative of the White River Junction VA says since last year, they’ve provided 17 housing vouchers to veterans in Vermont.

Ron River is one of those veterans. He spoke during the ceremony and thanked those who helped him find a home.

“As of September 6, I became a Burlington resident with the help of Pathways and the VA, I was able to get my section 8 housing certificate. I was able to get myself a beautiful, one-bedroom studio apartment at Edmonds Place. I’ve waited so long for this. It’s a miracle. I love you guys for everything you do,” Rivers said.

Chittenden County joins 78 other communities across the country in claiming an end to veteran homelessness.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
After the Associated Press declared the Joe Biden the president-elect, city residents...
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden

Latest News

The Mount Washington Observatory-File photo
Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty
What's in a name? The fight over a Rutland school's mascot
Will Rutland get over the loss of the Raiders nickname? Some say they aren't giving up the fight.
The battle to save the Rutland Raiders
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Vermont Trump supporters weigh in on outcome of election