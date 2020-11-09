City leaders call veteran homelessness ‘rare and brief’ in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is celebrating what it calls the end of veteran homelessness in the Queen City.

City leaders held a ceremony Monday afternoon to recognize the city’s achievements in making veteran homelessness “rare and brief.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, says the city has identified all veterans experiencing homelessness, provided shelter and helped them access permanent housing.

A representative of the White River Junction VA says since last year, they’ve provided 17 housing vouchers to veterans in Vermont.

Ron River is one of those veterans. He spoke during the ceremony and thanked those who helped him find a home.

“As of September 6, I became a Burlington resident with the help of Pathways and the VA, I was able to get my section 8 housing certificate. I was able to get myself a beautiful, one-bedroom studio apartment at Edmonds Place. I’ve waited so long for this. It’s a miracle. I love you guys for everything you do,” Rivers said.

Chittenden County joins 78 other communities across the country in claiming an end to veteran homelessness.

