Dirt bike collision results in 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

File photo
File photo(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a dirt bike rider was killed and another one was seriously hurt when the two collided in a field on their family’s property.

Witnesses said the victim, a 20-year-old man, and his 21-year-old riding partner were riding in opposite directions in Canterbury when they collided on Sunday.

Two other family members rendered first aid and called 911.

Both men were wearing helmets and eye protection.

The victim died at the scene; the other rider was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but officers said it appears the cause was speed and inattention by both riders. Their names were not released.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

