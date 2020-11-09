Forest Service gives hunter safety tips

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Forest Service officials are reminding hunters of some safety tips as Vermont’s rifle deer hunting season approaches.

The rifle season starts on Nov. 14 and the more than 400,000 acres of the Green Mountain National Forest are open for hunting, except for on developed trails and recreation sites.

The Forest Service says hunters should clearly identify their target and fire only at clearly identified wildlife and know what is beyond their target.

Hunters are advised to be alert when hunting near developed areas and trails. Hunters should also wear blaze orange and try to be visible from all directions, and check weather reports.

