‘Grandparent scam’ takes a new twist: In-person pickups

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the latest version of what’s come to be known as the “grandparent scam” goes beyond phone calls to in-person pickups of money or other valuable goods from the victim’s home.

The scammer usually calls or emails a victim posing as one of the victim’s relatives, usually a grandchild, claiming to have been arrested.

The scammer may also pose as a member of law enforcement and claim to have arrested the victim’s relative.

The scammer will instruct the victim to not tell anyone.

In the past, scammers would request that the victim wire funds to a bank account or transfer funds electronically and not appear in person.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.