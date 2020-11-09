MiVT: Maple to Go!

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not quite maple season, but the brains at Branon Family Maple Orchards have been working year-round.

Cecile Branon and her family own the farm, purchased from her father-in-law in 1984.

With land in Fairfield and Bakersfield, these folks have a lot of tapping to do, but it’s a labor of love.

“I love to cook with maple, some of the retail stuff and marketing is really tough for me, but I love to come up with different ideas to cook with maple," Branon said.

But after listening to customer feedback, Branon came up with an idea perfect for Vermonters on the go.

“You’ve got to find something easier for us to bring maple syrup with when we’re going to the restaurant [or] carry on the plane. I was at my daughter-in-law’s with two babies in high chairs, and as we’re talking she had baby food applesauce in the packaging," Branon said.

That was the beginning of Maple to Go! A resealable, 100 mL, TSA-compliant, maple syrup pouch for maple whenever when you need it.

“So now, you don’t have to check a bag anymore or go without. You can put it in your carry-on, it fits in your pocket, it fits in your pants, fits in your coat, your pocketbook, your truck or your car, so when you’re driving through to get your coffee and you want your pure maple syrup with you, you can add it right there," Branon said.

We weren’t allowed to see the manufacturing process, done at their Fairfield sugarhouse. That’s because Branon Family Orchards is the first to come up with the idea, and it took them five years to figure out how to put syrup in pouches without losing the flavor and quality.

“Step by step, it’s been a real learning process, and we developed the packaging and now we’re developing the marketing," she said.

Though it’s been a sticky process, Maple to Go! launched in September, and is now available at their retail store and select markets across Vermont, New Hampshire, New Mexico and even California.

So if you’re looking for your maple to be a little more mobile, check out Maple to Go!

