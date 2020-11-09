New Hampshire food bank hosts mobile pantries

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Food Bank is hosting 10 drive-thru mobile food pantries over the next two weeks aimed at addressing growing need because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank will bring truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.

The first ones are scheduled for Tuesday in Claremont and Laconia. Mobile food pantries also will be in Colebrook, Gorham, Manchester and Center Ossipee. The visits run through Nov. 17.

As a result of the pandemic, the food bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire, meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know where their next meal is coming from.

