New Hampshire ice castles to limit crowds

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) - An annual ice castle attraction in New Hampshire is returning in January, but with some coronavirus-related changes.

Ice Castles will operate in North Woodstock at a reduced capacity to promote social distancing. All tunnels and crawl spaces will be marked as one-way features to limit face-to-face exposure with other guests.

All staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Two new features are planned: a quarter-mile-long forest walk and a sledding hill.

Castle creators plan to start growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November to construct the frozen attraction.

