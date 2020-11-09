Advertisement

New Hampshire ice castles to limit crowds

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) - An annual ice castle attraction in New Hampshire is returning in January, but with some coronavirus-related changes.

Ice Castles will operate in North Woodstock at a reduced capacity to promote social distancing. All tunnels and crawl spaces will be marked as one-way features to limit face-to-face exposure with other guests.

All staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Two new features are planned: a quarter-mile-long forest walk and a sledding hill.

Castle creators plan to start growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November to construct the frozen attraction.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

