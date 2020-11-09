Advertisement

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was hit and killed by a car in Rutland.

It happened Sunday night on Route 7 near Seward Road at about 6:45 p.m.

Police say a woman was driving when she hit 43-year-old Nicole Roberson.

Roberson was reportedly crossing Route 7 near the Days Inn. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

No charges have been filed at this time.

