Advertisement

Quarantine, COVID-19 tests for SUNY students in spring

SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Plattsburgh(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Students attending college at one of New York’s public universities in the spring will have to quarantine at home for a week first and be tested for COVID-19, at home or on campus.

The rules are part of new guidance for the spring semester issued by the State University of New York on Sunday.

Classes will start later than usual, on Feb. 1, and there will be no spring break.

And with big gatherings still not allowed, graduation plans for the Class of 2021 are shaping up once again to be scaled-back or virtual ceremonies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Leaders urge caution amidst first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Trump supporters protest election results on the statehouse steps
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden
Train stuck and blocking roadway of Route Route 346
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD

Latest News

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
‘Grandparent scam’ takes a new twist: In-person pickups
Vermont holds public meetings on simplified fishing rules
Forest Service gives hunter safety tips