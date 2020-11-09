Advertisement

Recounts scheduled for NH legislative races, executive council

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The secretary of state’s office has scheduled recounts for 15 legislative races and one for the Executive Council.

Recounts were starting Monday for the state Senate in District 11 and for the House for Hillsborough District 34.

Other recounts have been scheduled through Wednesday, Nov. 18. They include Senate districts 9 and 12, and 11 House districts.

The Executive Council race facing a recount is District 5, in southern New Hampshire, where Democrat Debora Pignatelli lost to Republican David Wheeler. Both are seeking a sixth term on the council.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
After the Associated Press declared the Joe Biden the president-elect, city residents...
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring

Latest News

File photo
Dirt bike collision results in 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Burlington Public Works to start picking up bagged leaves
Burlington Public Works to start picking up bagged leaves
An Altona contractor is accused of stealing and failing to complete work he agreed to do.
Altona contractor accused of stealing, failing to complete work
Vermont women win big on election night
Vermont women make history on election night