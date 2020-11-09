Recounts scheduled for NH legislative races, executive council

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The secretary of state’s office has scheduled recounts for 15 legislative races and one for the Executive Council.

Recounts were starting Monday for the state Senate in District 11 and for the House for Hillsborough District 34.

Other recounts have been scheduled through Wednesday, Nov. 18. They include Senate districts 9 and 12, and 11 House districts.

The Executive Council race facing a recount is District 5, in southern New Hampshire, where Democrat Debora Pignatelli lost to Republican David Wheeler. Both are seeking a sixth term on the council.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)