Swanton honors veterans with flag display

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Swanton is making sure veterans feel appreciated this Veterans Day.

There are now 108 flags flying at the Swanton Village Park. A group of volunteers met Saturday morning to put them up for the second year in a row. The committee in charge of the display says each flag is sponsored by someone in the community in honor of a veteran.

“It’s Swanton’s way of thanking the veterans for all of the work that they’ve done over the years and that they continue to do. We really believe in our soldiers and it’s our small way of recognizing the sacrifice and everything that they’ve put on the line for us to keep us free,” said Adam Paxton.

The flags will be up all week and will be taken down on Saturday. The group plans to put them back up during the week of Memorial Day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.