Advertisement

Three positive Covid cases linked to members of Essex Westford School District

FILE: Summit Street School
FILE: Summit Street School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Three people in the Essex Westford School District have tested positive for COVID19. They’re members of the Thomas Flemming and Summit Street school communities.

Families got the letter around 6 p.m. Sunday. The Health Department says the people were not exposed to the virus at school. Both schools will still be open for in-person learning Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders urge caution amidst first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Train stuck and blocking roadway of Route Route 346
Two arrested for stealing ATM machines

Latest News

Swanton honors veterans with flag display
Burlington business hosts third annual cannabis giveaway for veterans
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage