Three positive Covid cases linked to members of Essex Westford School District

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Three people in the Essex Westford School District have tested positive for COVID19. They’re members of the Thomas Flemming and Summit Street school communities.

Families got the letter around 6 p.m. Sunday. The Health Department says the people were not exposed to the virus at school. Both schools will still be open for in-person learning Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.