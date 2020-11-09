Advertisement

Vermont Democratic Party discusses Biden victory, focuses of new presidential administration

Vermont Democratic Party Chairman Bruce Olsson describes Joe Biden's victory as “joyous.”
By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Democratic Party is celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Chairman Bruce Olsson describes it as “joyous.” He says he’s not surprised Biden got 4 million more popular votes than Trump and he attributes that to Trump’s “lack of leadership” in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olsson believes Biden’s presidency will restore the physical, moral and economic health of America.

He thinks the coronavirus pandemic and the economy will be the biggest challenges the Biden Administration will face.

“We really have to reorder our tax system. I think that will be one of the key issues Biden has to face to make it more equitable to make sure we provide the necessary relief for so many working Americans that are really struggling,”Ollson said. "I mean, the unemployment rate has begun to come down but it’s going to go back up now with this COVID explosion and our businesses— they’re going to need a lot of help. We’re going to need to provide the financial support for so many small and medium sized businesses that don’t have the resources that large corporations have.”

When asked who he thinks should be in Biden’s cabinet, Ollson suggested Senator Bernie Sanders for the Department of Labor and Elizabeth Warren for the Department of Treasury.

The Vermont GOP party has not responded to our requests for comment on Biden’s victory.

