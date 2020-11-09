Advertisement

Vermont holds public meetings on simplified fishing rules

Vermont holds public meetings on simplified fishing rules
Vermont holds public meetings on simplified fishing rules
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on its proposal to simplify fishing regulations.

It’s holding online public meetings about the proposed changes on Tuesday and on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says “Vermont’s fishing regulations have become increasingly complex over the years, and we believe they can be simpler and still protect our fish populations while encouraging people to enjoy Vermont’s wealth of fishing opportunities.”

He says under the proposal, some regulations wound be eliminated and others consolidated.

He says simplifying the regulations would also help to improve the department’s yearly Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations, which now has 11 different regulation tables.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Leaders urge caution amidst first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Trump supporters protest election results on the statehouse steps
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden
Train stuck and blocking roadway of Route Route 346
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD

Latest News

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
Quarantine, COVID-19 tests for SUNY students in spring
‘Grandparent scam’ takes a new twist: In-person pickups
Forest Service gives hunter safety tips