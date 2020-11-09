Vermont holds public meetings on simplified fishing rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on its proposal to simplify fishing regulations.

It’s holding online public meetings about the proposed changes on Tuesday and on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says “Vermont’s fishing regulations have become increasingly complex over the years, and we believe they can be simpler and still protect our fish populations while encouraging people to enjoy Vermont’s wealth of fishing opportunities.”

He says under the proposal, some regulations wound be eliminated and others consolidated.

He says simplifying the regulations would also help to improve the department’s yearly Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations, which now has 11 different regulation tables.

