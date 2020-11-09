Vermont sees highest single-day COVID19 case count since early spring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating more outbreaks and situations now than at any time since the pandemic started. Sunday, the health department reported 43 new cases. That’s the most in a single day since early spring.

Officials say some of the new cases are associated with current outbreaks. Others are scattered among people in various communities. They say many of the cases, clusters, and outbreaks are tracing back to social gatherings where people aren’t properly wearing masks and social distancing. The state is now strongly advising no more than 10 people congregate at a time and with a very limited number of trusted households, whether at home, on campus, or around town. They also suggest you get a COVID19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact with someone outside your usual social circle, then get another test seven days after the date of that gathering.

We’re also learning more about the Vermonter who died due to coronavirus. The state reported Saturday its first COVID-related death in months. The Vermont Health Department says the person is a woman over the age of 70. According to the health department’s website, she is from Orleans County. But, officials don’t know if she was in the hospital or ICU before she died. They say they can’t access that information because of the cyberattack on the UVM Health Network.

