Vermont Trump supporters weigh in on outcome of election

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - On election night, Vermont was one of the first states to be called for Joe Biden. But even in this heavily blue state, there are pockets of red. About one-third of Vermont voters cast their ballots for President Trump-- a majority in some towns. Our Calvin Cutler spoke with voters in one of the “Trump towns” for their take on the outcome.

Over 240,000 Vermonters-- or 66% of the state-- cast their ballots for the former vice president.

But President Trump received 112,000 votes-- about 13,000 more votes than Progressive Democrat David Zuckerman received in the governor’s race.

“I think he’s done a good job and has followed through with a lot of the things he promised,” said Joan Potter of South Duxbury, who supports President Trump.

Williamstown in Orange County is one of about 40 communities where a majority of votes were cast for Trump. Voters I talked to here are accepting that Trump lost.

“I’m not real excited with the outcome but it is what it is,” said Austin Baker of South Barre.

So far, their preferred candidate is not accepting the results. As of Monday, the president has not conceded the election and is instead filing several lawsuits in key battleground states and making unfounded claims the election was stolen.

Trump voters I spoke with did not back that position. But they say their trust in news and media is at an all-time low as disinformation about the election, the candidates and U.S. politics is common on social media.

“Even if you go on your computer it’s all over the place. Trump this, Biden that. You can never know, you can’t know the truth until it comes out,” Baker said.

And as America emerges from an election like no other, voters across the political spectrum agree it’s time to move forward and work together.

“There’s too much hate between the two parties and no working together. Back when I was young, they might disagree on something, then go out and have a drink together,” said Norma Atherton of Williamstown.

“The focus has always been on the division, and we need to get away from that and start talking about Americans,” Potter said.

Voters here also say they’ll give Biden a chance when he takes over like they gave Trump four years ago.

Related Story:

Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.