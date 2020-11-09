Victor emerges in race for Plattsburgh mayor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A week after Election Day, we finally know the winner of the Plattsburgh mayor’s race.

Democrat Chris Rosenquest came out on top over Republican Scott Beebie by just over 300 votes. Rosenquest has 4,018 votes to 3,708 for Beebie.

Under state law, absentee votes are not counted until the week after the election. This year there were about 2,500 of them or roughly one-third of all votes cast. So the race couldn’t be called until they were all counted.

“I’m going to have to hold back tears, it’s a little emotional. This has been a long 10 months,” Rosenquest said.

The Democrat and Plattsburgh native has unofficially clinched Plattsburgh’s highest seat.

“Very fulfilling, very satisfying to be given the honor to represent our community this way,” Rosenquest said.

The Democrat surged ahead with the counting of absentee votes after Republican Scott Beebie took a 290-vote lead with the counting of in-person votes on Election Day.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed,” Beebie said. “I thought we would do better. The absentees followed the national trend. We had a little lead going here but we knew it was an uphill battle.”

Both candidates for mayor, as well as other candidates in the county on the ballot, spent Monday at Government Center watching the count.

The Republican chair of the Clinton County Board of Elections said there were 1,000 more votes in the city than the board is used to seeing in a general election.

After the unofficial results were called, the two candidates congratulated one another, knowing the exhaustion that came from the campaign.

“I learned a lot, especially how tired you can be after an election,” Beebie said.

Mayor-elect Rosenquest says there is a lot to tackle once in office but he thinks it’s his message to voters that got him to City Hall.

“Progress and community involvement, transparency, I think that resonated a lot with people and that has been and will be our process moving forward,” Rosenquest said.

Rosenquest will be officially named Plattsburgh mayor when the results are certified next week. He’ll take office in January, replacing outgoing Mayor Colin Read.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.