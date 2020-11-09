Advertisement

Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on Sunday.
The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on Sunday.(Source: Virgin Hyperloop One/CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unproven transportation system called a “hyperloop” gave its first test ride in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Called the Virgin Hyperloop, it uses magnets and vacuum tubes to move pods.

The goal is to reach 600 mph with low energy expenditure, but the test run was much slower due to the length of the track.

Virgin Hyperloop is still raising money for a six-mile test facility. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is also interested in the technology.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders urge caution amidst first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Trump supporters protest election results on the statehouse steps
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID19 case count since early spring

Latest News

EU puts tariffs on US but hopes for change with Biden
Burlington Public Works to start picking up bagged leaves
Altona contractor arrested for stealing, failing to complete work
Biden turns to coronavirus response, names advisory board
Vermont women make history on election night