Vt. pediatrician urges guardians to set COVID-19 example for kids

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping COVID-19 cases out of schools requires everyone in the community to do their part.

We’ve heard that from state officials for months now, but a local pediatrician and mom wants to make sure parents and guardians understand how important their own behavior is.

Dr. Leah Costello with Timber Lane Pediatrics says she wrote the letter to her school community because she felt like the messaging needed to change.

Over the summer, she and others had focused on assuring families the return to school would be safe.

Now that coronavirus cases in communities are rising again and the holidays are approaching, she says her message to families is that it’s up to them to follow health department guidance so that schools can stay open.

“We can really look at our day-to-day activities. Do I need to go to that party? Does my kid need to go to that sleepover? Do we need to have that group gathering? And that’s going to be a harder thing now that it’s colder and those things are inside. And we’re going to have to say no to our kids and to our friends,” Costello said.

Costello says it’s also important to keep schools open because she’s seeing more mental health concerns among her patients and their families. She says when kids returned to school, their mental health improved.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Dr. Costello.

