Advertisement

Welch co-sponsors plan to ‘Save our Stages’

Rep. Peter Welch, Grace Potter and Alex Carothers
Rep. Peter Welch, Grace Potter and Alex Carothers(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone Congressman called on some star power to highlight a coronavirus relief bill. Rep. Peter Welch is a co-sponsor of Save Our Stages.

That’s part of the federal COVID aid bill. The bill will provide $15 billion in financial aid to performance venues and restaurants.

Welch touted the plan on Monday along with rock star Grace Potter and Higher Ground owner Alex Carothers.

“If we don’t provide basically an economic lifeline to places like Higher Ground that provide so much entertainment, so much joy for so many Vermonters and to our restaurants and to our nonprofits like the Flynn Center, my fear is we get to the other side of COVID but we’ve left those institutions behind,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

“I am doing everything I can to make sure the stages that we have worked so hard to build, the careers that we’ve worked so hard to build in the music that hasn’t been made yet has an opportunity to do so in the future,” Potter said.

That money would make up for lost revenue in 2020 and part of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
After the Associated Press declared the Joe Biden the president-elect, city residents...
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4,...
Vermont Trump supporters weigh in on outcome of election
Woodlawn Nursing Home
NH nursing home outbreak hits staffing levels hard
Democrat Chris Rosenquest and Republican Scott Beebie shake hands after the race for...
Victor emerges in race for Plattsburgh mayor
File photo
Vt. pediatrician urges guardians to set COVID-19 example for kids
SB
Vt. pediatrician urges guardians to set COVID-19 example for kids