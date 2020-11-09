Welch co-sponsors plan to ‘Save our Stages’

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone Congressman called on some star power to highlight a coronavirus relief bill. Rep. Peter Welch is a co-sponsor of Save Our Stages.

That’s part of the federal COVID aid bill. The bill will provide $15 billion in financial aid to performance venues and restaurants.

Welch touted the plan on Monday along with rock star Grace Potter and Higher Ground owner Alex Carothers.

“If we don’t provide basically an economic lifeline to places like Higher Ground that provide so much entertainment, so much joy for so many Vermonters and to our restaurants and to our nonprofits like the Flynn Center, my fear is we get to the other side of COVID but we’ve left those institutions behind,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

“I am doing everything I can to make sure the stages that we have worked so hard to build, the careers that we’ve worked so hard to build in the music that hasn’t been made yet has an opportunity to do so in the future,” Potter said.

That money would make up for lost revenue in 2020 and part of 2021.

