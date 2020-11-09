Yet another bright, mild day today.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a gorgeous weekend it was, especially considering it’s November. We can thank a strong area of high pressure for that, and it will continue to bring that delightful weather today. Highs will be back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday will be yet another very mild day, though a bit more breezy than today.

Our last very mild day will be Veterans Day, as a cold front will ultimately sweep through with needed rain. This will cool us back down to near-average levels for the rest of the week and next weekend. The next chance for showers will be Sunday, with some mountain snow showers.

