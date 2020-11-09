BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another gorgeous day today, and there is one more on deck!

High pressure has been hanging tough over the Northeast, bringing us sunshine, and very mild temperatures. Temperatures have been about 20 degrees above normal!

There is a cold front that will reach us on Wednesday, and that will bring us some showers, as well as some colder temperatures for the end of the week.

Dry weather will return for Thursday and Friday, and afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s. That sounds cold, but it’s actually about what the temperatures are normally for the second week of November!

Saturday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and our next weather system will bring the chance for some showers and mountain snow showers towards the end of the weekend.

