Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another gorgeous day today, and there is one more on deck!

High pressure has been hanging tough over the Northeast, bringing us sunshine, and very mild temperatures. Temperatures have been about 20 degrees above normal!

There is a cold front that will reach us on Wednesday, and that will bring us some showers, as well as some colder temperatures for the end of the week.

Dry weather will return for Thursday and Friday, and afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s. That sounds cold, but it’s actually about what the temperatures are normally for the second week of November!

Saturday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and our next weather system will bring the chance for some showers and mountain snow showers towards the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
After the Associated Press declared the Joe Biden the president-elect, city residents...
Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden

Latest News

sharon meyer
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast