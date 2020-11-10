Advertisement

Berlin, NH, considering face mask ordinance after rise in cases

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The city of Berlin is the latest in New Hampshire to consider an ordinance that would require face coverings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council heard people speak for and against the ordinance on Monday night. WMUR-TV reports the council decided to push back a vote on it for one more week. The council will use the time to adjust the language and get input from the police on possible fines.

Mayor Paul Grenier said last week the city mostly managed to avoid the first wave of the coronavirus over the summer, but over the past couple of weeks, cases have been rising. He said the time has come for a mask ordinance.

Under the proposal, people would have to wear masks in businesses and within 6 feet of someone else.

A similar ordinance is in effect in a number of cities in New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
File photo
Dirt bike collision results in 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
x
MiVT: Maple to Go!
Courtesy: Norwich University
Norwich University to hold veterans ceremony online
Rep. Peter Welch, Grace Potter and Alex Carothers
Welch co-sponsors plan to ‘Save our Stages’