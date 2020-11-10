Buck season to look different during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 16-day rifle buck hunting season begins this Saturday, but there are a few changes this year.

If you’re headed out to hunt, being safe is always a top priority and with COVID-19 cases on the rise a few adjustments have to be made to also keep people healthy.

“A lot has already been happening in the Vermont woods,” said Mark Scott, the Director of Wildlife for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department

Bow and bear season are already underway and rifle deer hunting is next. Scott says rifle season is the most popular in the state. But this year is going to feel a little different.

“Hunters that are out there if you know a hunter, please encourage them to use an online reporting system to check in big game," said Scott.

By law, a hunter has to report deer killed to the state within 48 hours. Typically that could be done at one of 122 registration sites, and it still can, but due to COVID-19, the state is requesting reporting be done through their online system.

“Only for the safety primarily of yourself, your fellow sportsman, other members of the public and as well as these check stations," said Scott.

Scott says the goal is to limit congregation at check sites, a space where hunters can typically gather to watch bucks come in, and spend time with other sportsman.

But this year isn’t only about protecting the health of the human population.

He says the only spaces they do want people to come are seven biological check stations, a space where state biologists can check the health of hunted deer. Something he says is critical in monitoring the declining health of the deer population.

“Deer are one of the most important animals in our state, and we are seeing a downward trend really in the health of our deer," said Scott.

Scott says this is likely because of declining habitat. And although the population is still high, hovering at about 135,000 animals statewide, the need to track deer health is critical.

“In order to get more of those deer that are two or three-year-olds we have to come up with regulation to protect them, so that’s why we have the spike horn ban and the one buck limit,” said Scott.

And like any year, if you are headed out to try your hand at a buck, they are encouraging safety measures like orange florescent gear. Scott says safety first always comes back to the hunter.

“Always you’re the person responsible before you pull the trigger, of where that bullet is going to go,” said Scott.

But not everyone is following the rules.

Whether you catch someone shooting from the side of the road or hear a gunshot in the middle of the night, there are ways to make sure hunting is being done safely and legally.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife has created Operation Game Thief through the Federation of Vermont Sportsmen as a way of combating poaching in Vermont.

It is an anonymous system where you can let game wardens know of dangerous practice happening all over the state.

The game wardens can also arrive quickly by contacting the local police dispatcher if you see illegal activity or hunting.

Scott says they rely on those in the woods to help protect the animals they are hunting.

“So our best defense to get people out of those woods, not hunting, we call them poachers, they are not hunters, who are out there breaking fish and wildlife regulations. Stealing wildlife population that belongs to all of us is to report this,” said Scott.

Scott does not recommend getting involved directly if you notice something going on on your property, but rather getting down as much information as possible and contacting local police or sending an anonymous tip.

Scott also says Vermont Fish and Wildlife are encouraging people to hunt legally they do have an anonymous system to report poaching or other illegal methods.

The list of the Bio Check Stations open include:

Buck Stop Mini Mart – Bennington

Jericho General Store – Jericho

The Village Market & Deli – Bakersfield

Keith’s Country Store – Pittsford

R&L Archery – Barre

Singleton’s Store – Cavendish

Guilford Country Store – Guilford (Saturday only)

Click here for more information on regulations and changes coming to the rifle season.

