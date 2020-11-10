Exploring the legality surrounding safe injection sites in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council says it now has a clearer picture of the federal and state legal challenges it faces in creating a safe injection site.

These sites are for people addicted to drugs to use them under medical supervision. There are no legal safe injection sites in the U.S. but the city council has been considering one since September. They argue it would help curb drug overdoses.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the city’s attorneys explained there are at least state laws that pose a legal challenge.

The first law states that no one shall knowingly operate a facility for the purpose of illegally dispensing or selling a regulated drug. Another law prohibits the possession and dispensing of heroin.

At the national level, federal law currently prohibits people from knowingly opening and operating any place for the purpose of distributing or using any controlled substance. Anyone caught in violation of this law could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $2 million.

Burlington’s attorneys say now that we have a new presidential administration about to enter the White House in January, there will be a new U.S. Attorney General who could roll that back. They referred to the Cole Memorandum put in place by the Obama Administration in 2013 that stated the federal government would not enforce federal marijuana prohibition in states that legalized marijuana in some form. The Trump Administration rescinded it in 2018.

“It is an interesting-- the two railroad trains connecting here which are the new attorney general and this case will be interesting to watch,” said Justin St. James. "And when President-elect Biden announces the attorney general, a lot of individuals will be watching that as well but that will happen before a decision is announced certainly.”

Attorneys say the next few months should provide more clarity so we will see how things play out and we will check with city council to see how they decide to proceed.

