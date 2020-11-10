Franklin County New York schools to move to remote learning

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - All schools in Franklin County, New York are moving to remote learning through January 4th.

The call was made by Franklin County Public Health officials, following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the last week. They say the county is seeing community spread of the coronavirus, and officials are struggling to track where cases are coming from.

The highest rate of infection is in the northern part of Franklin County, so the four school districts in that region, Brushton-Moira, St. Regis Falls, Salmon River and Malone central school districts, as well as FEH BOCES’s North Franklin Educational Center in Malone will shift to remote learning first. In-person learning will happen on Tuesday, November 11th, and following the day off for Veteran’s Day, online learning will begin Thursday the 12th.

Chateaugay Central School District was already fully remote this week due to a COVID-19 exposure, and will stay remote through Jan. 4.

In the south end of the county, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake central school districts as well as FEH BOCES’s Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake will go remote as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread in the north end from reaching that area. These schools will use this week to prepare and then shift into remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16.

Two school districts in the FEH BOCES region will continue with in-person learning. The Long Lake Central School District is in Hamilton County and the Lake Placid Central School District is in Essex County. Infection rates in those counties do not yet warrant school closure.

Any parent who needs help finding daycare options can email childcare@fehb.org or call 518-483-6420, ext. 9.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.