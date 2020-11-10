Advertisement

Gov. Scott to hold pandemic press conference

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference to address COVID-19 in Vermont Tuesday morning.

We expect an update on the number of positive cases, another look at the ever-shrinking travel map and a push for safety before the holidays.

The 59th Vermonter who died from COVID-19 could also be highlighted.

It is possible after months of cautiously opening the spigot, it will start to be closed because of the spike in cases.

We’ll carry that press conference for you live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

