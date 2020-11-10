Advertisement

Heat wave postpones Killington opener

Killington Resort's rapidly melting snowpack.
Killington Resort's rapidly melting snowpack.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The unseasonable warm weather is forcing Killington Resort to postpone its traditional early opening.

Last week the mountain looked like it had a head start on winter, but nearly a week of days in the 60s and 70s threw a wrench into snowmaking and also took its toll on the snowpack.

The resort was hoping to open by Saturday, but as of Tuesday night, no new date has been set.

“Snowmakers are ready and will be making snow whenever temperatures allow. And then as soon as we get the terrain we need top to bottom, skiing and riding with multiple base lift access, we will then open and then announce a new opening date,” said the resort’s Courtney DiFiore

In recent years the mountain has opened in October and early November.

