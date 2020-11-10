Advertisement

Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought

Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — An intensive police manhunt is on after a veteran Houston police officer was shot fatally near a motel in north Houston.

Police say Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios staggered into the office of the small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 47-year-old officer was driving on Interstate 45 toward work and was in street clothes when he traded gunfire with a blue Mercedes.

A black pickup truck also was believed to be involved.

Rios was able to return fire but it was unknown if anyone was hit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland

Latest News

Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud
Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist