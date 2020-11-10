Advertisement

Investigators in NH murder case quarantined or tested positive

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Several investigators working on the case of a New Hampshire man charged with capital murder are either in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19, causing some delays in gathering reports and in forensic testing, a prosecutor said during a hearing Tuesday.

The lead investigator is among those in quarantine, but “we have had open communications with him” and he hoped to return to the office next week, Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said. Chase spoke during a virtual hearing before a Cheshire County Superior Court judge on a defense motion to preserve evidence.

Prosecutors said the defendant, who discovered his wife was having an affair, is accused of kidnapping and killing the other man. He’s also accused of forcing his wife to decapitate him. The defendant is also charged with beating and threatening his wife, who awaits trial on a charge of falsifying evidence.

