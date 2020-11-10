Advertisement

Juvenile arrested following concerns of possessing explosives

A juvenile was arrested following concerns of possessing explosives in St. Albans Town.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A large police presence in St. Albans Town on Monday, ends with the arrest of a juvenile.

Police in St. Albans got a call that someone may be in possession of, and could be making explosive devices.

Multiple state and federal agencies, including the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, and the FBI responded to, and searched the home around 2:30 p.m.

In connection with the search, a young man was arrested for possession of a destructive device.

Police have not released any more information about the incident, including the juvenile’s name, only saying he will be in court on Tuesday.

