Local lawmakers continue to discuss federal CARES Act funds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers still trying to figure out how to spend more than $80 million remaining from the federal CARES Act.

It’s all part of the more than $1 billion that’s kept businesses, hospitals and others afloat during through pandemic. And it needs to be spent by the end of the year.

Some lawmakers have pitched spending the remaining money on the cash-strapped state college system.

But the Scott administration wants lawmakers to put some $75M in more business grants as COVID-19 cases tick upwards and more stimulus from congress remains unclear.

“Perhaps we should target it more efficiently. We can’t keep everyone whole, but we can do everything we can to make sure that everyone survives," said Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington.

If Vermont has leftover funds, state leaders can always put the remaining cash into Vermont’s unemployment trust fund.

