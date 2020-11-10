Advertisement

Local lawmakers continue to discuss federal CARES Act funds

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers still trying to figure out how to spend more than $80 million remaining from the federal CARES Act.

It’s all part of the more than $1 billion that’s kept businesses, hospitals and others afloat during through pandemic. And it needs to be spent by the end of the year.

Some lawmakers have pitched spending the remaining money on the cash-strapped state college system.

But the Scott administration wants lawmakers to put some $75M in more business grants as COVID-19 cases tick upwards and more stimulus from congress remains unclear.

“Perhaps we should target it more efficiently. We can’t keep everyone whole, but we can do everything we can to make sure that everyone survives," said Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington.

If Vermont has leftover funds, state leaders can always put the remaining cash into Vermont’s unemployment trust fund.

Related Story:

Vt. leaders wrestle with how to spend CARES Act funding by years end

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
File photo
Dirt bike collision results in 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

FILE photo
Franklin County New York schools to move to remote learning
Drug user prepares a needle
Exploring the legality surrounding safe injection sites in Burlington
A juvenile was arrested following concerns of possessing explosives in St. Albans Town.
Juvenile arrested following concerns of possessing explosives
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage