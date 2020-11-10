Advertisement

New Hampshire Christmas tree farm requiring reservations

File photo
File photo(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - Visitors to a Christmas tree farm in northern New Hampshire can still cut their own trees this year, but they will need to make a reservation and they’ll be encouraged to wear masks.

The Forest Society’s Rock Christmas Tree Farm in Bethlehem will be welcoming families from Nov. 21 through Dec. 15.

Jack Savage, forest society president, said the organization felt it was extremely important to allow visitors during the holiday season, in the safest way possible.

