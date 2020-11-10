Nominations open for Vermont environmental award

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Nominations for the Green Mountain Power Zetterstrom Environmental Award are now open.

GMP is accepting nominations for the 12th annual award, which honors Vermonters making a difference for the state’s wildlife and natural areas.

The award is named after osprey advocate Meeri Zetterstrom, whose work led to ospreys being removed from the endangered species list.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28 and the winner will be announced in early spring. You can find more information on GMP’s website.

Related Stories:

Vermont man wins award for work with birds

Osprey watching perfect respite for Arrowhead Lake resident

Wildlife Watch: Vermont’s loon success story

Vermont loon biologist picks up Zetterstrom award

VTF&G biologist receives conservation prize

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.