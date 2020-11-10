Advertisement

Nominations open for Vermont environmental award

Osprey at nest on Arrowhead Lake-File photo
Osprey at nest on Arrowhead Lake-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Nominations for the Green Mountain Power Zetterstrom Environmental Award are now open.

GMP is accepting nominations for the 12th annual award, which honors Vermonters making a difference for the state’s wildlife and natural areas.

The award is named after osprey advocate Meeri Zetterstrom, whose work led to ospreys being removed from the endangered species list.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28 and the winner will be announced in early spring. You can find more information on GMP’s website.

