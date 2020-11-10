Advertisement

North Hartland home invasion suspect arrested and released

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update for you about the home invasion in North Hartland, Vermont.

Police say they were looking 29-year-old Colby Bowen last week, calling him armed and dangerous. Now, we’re told he was arrested, formally charged and released on conditions.

He pleaded not guilty to several charges including robbery and aggravated assault.

Police say last Thursday, Bowen and 33-year-old Aaron Gobin went into the home of female victims they knew, physically assaulted them and stole money.

Now we’re told three other people were involved as well, but the victims say they didn’t appear to have weapons.

