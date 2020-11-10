Norwich University to hold veterans ceremony online
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University is holding its annual ceremony for veterans, but online.
On Tuesday from 1:15 p.m. until 2 p.m., veterans and their guests can watch online a cannon fire, wreath laying, firing of three rifle volleys and the playing of echo taps.
The reviewing officer and guest speaker is Lt. Gen. John J. Broadmeadow. Broadmeadow is the highest-ranking Marine officer to have graduated from Norwich.
Tuesday’s ceremony is in observance of Veterans Day, which is Wednesday.
The Norwich campus is closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
