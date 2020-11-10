Advertisement

Norwich University to hold veterans ceremony online

Courtesy: Norwich University
Courtesy: Norwich University(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University is holding its annual ceremony for veterans, but online.

On Tuesday from 1:15 p.m. until 2 p.m., veterans and their guests can watch online a cannon fire, wreath laying, firing of three rifle volleys and the playing of echo taps.

The reviewing officer and guest speaker is Lt. Gen. John J. Broadmeadow. Broadmeadow is the highest-ranking Marine officer to have graduated from Norwich.

Tuesday’s ceremony is in observance of Veterans Day, which is Wednesday.

The Norwich campus is closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

Tomorrow the Norwich community will observe Veterans Day by conducting a Corps of Cadets review in honor of all...

Posted by Norwich University on Monday, November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
File photo
Dirt bike collision results in 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

Rep. Peter Welch, Grace Potter and Alex Carothers
Welch co-sponsors plan to ‘Save our Stages’
Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Scott to hold pandemic press conference
Deer
Buck season to look different during the pandemic
File photo
Vermont’s election results to be certified Tuesday